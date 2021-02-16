Kourtney Kardashian Confirms Relationship with Travis Barker

Photo: Getty Images for Dior Men

In news that somehow feels both surprising and wholly inevitable, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have confirmed their relationship. Weeks after reports emerged that the longtime friends and reality show veterans had coupled up (and days after Kardashian’s ex, Scott Disick, went Instagram official with 19-year-old model Amelia Hamlin), Kardashian posted a caption-less photo verifying the rumors to Instagram. The photo, which Barker reposted to his Instagram Stories, shows the couple’s hands clasped, with Barker’s trademark tattoos on display. The two most recently spent Valentine’s Day together, with both posting photos of the same fireplace over the weekend, after vacationing at Kris Jenner’s Palm Springs house together in January. Will they make this last forever? Only time will tell.