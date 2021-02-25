Lady Gaga Offering $500K Reward for Stolen Bulldogs

Photo: David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Two of Lady Gaga’s dogs have been stolen after her dog walker was shot in Hollywood last night. The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to Vulture that shots were fired in the area of the alleged theft around 11:40 p.m., with two French bulldogs stolen and the gunshot victim hospitalized. TMZ first reported the news, confirming that Gaga’s dogs Koji and Gustav were stolen. The singer’s third dog, Miss Asia, was recovered by her bodyguard. Police said the suspect used a semiautomatic handgun and left in a white vehicle, but no arrests have been made. The dog walker is expected to recover, according to TMZ.

Lady Gaga was in Rome at the time of the incident for her role in Ridley Scott’s upcoming movie Gucci. Sources told TMZ that the performer is offering a $500,000 reward if her dogs are returned, “no questions asked.” She has set up an email address, KojiandGustav@gmail.com, for information about the dogs. TMZ also noted that Gaga may not have been specifically targeted, as French bulldogs can be targets of theft because of their high market value.