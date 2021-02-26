Photo: Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

In a positive update to the most bizarre story of the week, Lady Gaga’s French bulldogs, Koji and Gustav, were returned unharmed after being stolen in an armed robbery on Wednesday night. According to USA Today, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed the dogs were brought to the city’s Olympic Community Police Station Friday evening. There, a representative for the singer confirmed they were the correct dogs, as Lady Gaga herself is currently in Rome filming Ridley Scott’s Gucci.

On Friday, Lady Gaga offered a $500,000 reward for her dogs’ safe return. According to LAPD Captain Jonathan Tippett, the woman who dropped off the dogs reportedly seems to be “uninvolved and unassociated” with the Wednesday robbery, which left the singer’s dog walker, Ryan Fischer, hospitalized after being shot in the chest.

Authorities postulated at the time that the robbery was motivated by the desire to re-sell the dogs, as French Bulldogs are a popular, expensive dog breed. According to Fischer’s family, he’s currently in stable condition and “doctors expect him to make a full recovery.” No suspects have been identified in the crime.