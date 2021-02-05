Lana Condor Secures the Netflix Bag, Will Lead New Series Boo, Bitch

She could be a ghost here, for all we know. Photo: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Take all their money, Lana. Netflix announced today that the star of the hit film series To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before Lana Condor will be starring in a spooky new show called Boo, Bitch. The show focuses on a high-school senior who one day decides to start living her life to the fullest, only to wake up and realize she’s a ghost. Condor is also set to executive produce the spooky limited series, which will include eight 30-minute episodes. The news comes just before Condor says good-bye to Lara Jean in the film series’s final installment, To All the Boys: Always and Forever, which begins streaming February 12. Meanwhile, Noah Centineo is starring in one of several GameStop movies.