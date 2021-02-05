Take all their money, Lana. Netflix announced today that the star of the hit film series To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before Lana Condor will be starring in a spooky new show called Boo, Bitch. The show focuses on a high-school senior who one day decides to start living her life to the fullest, only to wake up and realize she’s a ghost. Condor is also set to executive produce the spooky limited series, which will include eight 30-minute episodes. The news comes just before Condor says good-bye to Lara Jean in the film series’s final installment, To All the Boys: Always and Forever, which begins streaming February 12. Meanwhile, Noah Centineo is starring in one of several GameStop movies.
Lana Condor Secures the Netflix Bag, Will Lead New Series Boo, Bitch
She could be a ghost here, for all we know. Photo: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock