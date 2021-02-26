Late Night With Seth Meyers Is Sticking Around Through 2025

Photo: Lloyd Bishop/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Seth-Meyers-hair-enthusiasts can rest easy, those luscious locks aren’t going anywhere. Meyers has renewed his deal with NBC to continue hosting Late Night With Seth Meyers through 2025. He’ll also continue to produce for the network, with his company Sethmaker Shoemeyers Productions, which currently produces A.P Bio and The Amber Ruffin Show, continuing their overall deal with Universal Studio Group also through 2025. While both shows are exclusive to NBC’s streaming arm Peacock, Ruffin is temporarily moving over to NBC proper for the next two weeks, airing in place of A Little Late with Lily Singh.

“Seth is a rare talent who makes America laugh and think every night,” Katie Hockmeyer, Executive Vice President, Late Night Programming, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming said in a statement. “His ‘Closer Look’ segments are classic combinations of comedy with commentary. Seth is a brilliant stand-up comedian, interviewer and political commentator. His voice matters more now than ever.” And his hair, don’t forget about his hair.