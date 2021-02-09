Laurie Metcalf to Star in Ray Romano-Directed Dramedy

Photo: Patrick McMullan via Getty Image

American treasure Laurie Metcalf is set to star alongside Ray Romano in an untitled dramedy written and directed by Romano. Per Deadline, Metcalf and Romano will star as a blue-collar couple in a boisterous Long Island Italian-American family who try to help their shy son find success on his high school basketball team, which sounds like a Roseanne-Everybody Love Raymond crossover if there ever was one. Romano co-wrote the script with Scrubs writer and producer Mark Stegemann. Metcalf and Romano, who obviously have their sitcom bona fides, are also no strangers to the dramedy, with Metcalf garnering an Oscar nomination for Lady Bird in 2018 and Romano a SAG Award nomination for The Big Sick in 2017. Filming on the project starts in New York City on April 19.