Lil Uzi Vert Pierced His Forehead With a $24 Million Pink Diamond

While the country’s leaders procrastinate on sending stimulus checks to those in need, let’s check in with the Über-wealthy. Rapper Lil Uzi Vert unveiled his brand-new forehead piercing this afternoon, complete with a massive, sparkling pink diamond. On January 30, he tweeted that he has been paying for the natural pink stone since 2017 for a grand total of $24 million. “It’s 10 almost 11 carats,” he clarified for fans. On Wednesday, he posted footage of his fresh piercing, which is right on his forehead, pointing down toward his septum piercing. We’ll admit, in initial videos of the body mod, it looks off-center. Rather than line up with his face tattoos and nose, it leans to his right. The internet, righteous in its bitterness, immediately began to clown the man and his WandaVision cosplay, but Uzi logged on to explain that the diamond is actually centered, brokies. “Y’all keep talking about it’s off, it still has a long bar in it so it can move ‘cause of the swelling,” he explained in his Instagram Story. “When it goes down, it gon’ be right there.” It’s relieving to hear, if not for the state of society, at least for the state of Lil Uzi’s face. Last year, his second studio album, Eternal Atake, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, then a week later, he dropped Eternal Atake (Deluxe) — LUV vs. the World 2, a sequel to his 2016 mixtape Lil Uzi Vert vs. the World. He may have taken over the globe, but what will he do when Thanos comes to collect?