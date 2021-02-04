Lil Yachty and Mattel Are Making a Movie Out of Uno, the Card Game

Photo: Paul R Giunta/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Back in 2013, when news broke of a competitive Uno game show that never fully came to fruition, Vulture declared, “Think of it this way: At least it’s not an Uno movie.” Eight years later, our words have finally caught up to us. Per The Hollywood Reporter, Mattel and Lil Yachty are developing a film adaptation of Uno, the card game. Rapper Yachty is producing the movie alongside Mattel Films, and also likely to star. In THR’s words, it’s “an action heist comedy, set in the underground hip hop world of Atlanta.” No word yet on how Uno plays into the whole thing: Does it start with a high-stakes game of Uno gone wrong? Are the characters Uno cards themselves? Yachty said in a statement, “I played UNO as a kid and still do today, so to spin that into a movie based on the Atlanta hip hop scene I came out of is really special. It hits close to home for me.” You might want to hold onto that skip card, just in case.