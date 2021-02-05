Lisa Vanderpump Is Leaving Bravo for a Shiny New Show on E!

The smile of a woman getting that E! coin. Photo: Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images

Good-bye, Kyle. Former Real Housewife of Beverly Hills Lisa Vanderpump is moving from Bravo to E! with her new talk show Overserved. According to People, the series will take place at Vanderpump’s famed home, Villa Rosa, as she hosts celebrity guests for elegant dinner parties, including Mario Lopez, Vivica A. Fox, and Lance Bass. In the trailer, she lays down her own Vanderpump rules, saying, “The guests should be naughty, but the hostess must always be naughtier.” Since leaving Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in 2019 due to a dramatic fight with longtime friend Kyle Richards, Vanderpump has appeared on the last season of her Bravo spinoff Vanderpump Rules and has been running her dog rescue, the Vanderpump Dogs Foundation.

We have so many questions. What does this mean for Bravo’s Vanderpump Rules (especially after the allegations of racism that came to light last summer)? Will her many, many animals be invited to the dinner parties? Will Kyle ever grace the halls of Villa Rosa again? Guess we’ll find out on March 18. Watch the full trailer below.