Loretta Lynn Taps Margo Price for New Rendition of ‘One’s on the Way’

Photo-Illustration: Vulture and Shutterstock

The title of Margo Price’s 2016 debut album, Midwest Farmer’s Daughter, evoked Loretta Lynn’s signature song, “Coal Miner’s Daughter.” Five years later, Price is taking on a different Lynn classic, alongside the icon herself. The two teamed up for a new rendition of Lynn’s “One’s on the Way,” a tale of parenthood initially released in 1971. The song, written by poet Shel Silverstein, was Lynn’s fifth country No. 1; it featured some of her more outspoken lyrics, referencing the feminist movement, birth control, and the difficulties and inequalities of motherhood. Not only is Price another big-voiced country singer, she’s also known for her loud politics and is a mother herself, making her the perfect duet partner on the Lynn classic. Their harmonies go down easy, and Lynn is still having fun with that spoken interlude nearly 50 years on.

“Obviously, I love her voice. I love the way she sings, it’s so powerful, but it is what she’s saying and how she’s saying it,” Price said of Lynn in an accompanying behind-the-scenes video. “It was an important song at the time, and it’s still an important song,” she added of “One’s on the Way.” “To be able to talk about birth control and women’s rights in country music — it was legendary.” Their duet comes as part of Lynn’s 50th studio album, Still Woman Enough, out March 19. The album will also feature collaborations with Carrie Underwood, Reba McEntire, and Tanya Tucker.