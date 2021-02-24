The Lucas Brothers Are Teaming Up With Judd Apatow for a Movie

Two busy busy brothers. Photo: Andrew Lipovsky/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

Keith and Kenny Lucas, a.k.a. the Lucas Brothers, are headed to the big screen with an assist from Judd Apatow. The twin brothers, writers, and comedians are set to write and star in a dramedy at Universal produced by Apatow described in a press release as “a semi-autobiographical comedy about their lives as identical twins in Newark, New Jersey.” (They wrote a bit about that in an essay for Vulture in June 2020, which is very much worth the read if you missed it.) The Grinder co-creators Jarrad Paul and Andrew Mogel are also attached to co-write the film with the Lucas Brothers.

The Apatow movie is far from the only project the twins — who recently earned a Best Original Screenplay WGA nomination for Judas and the Black Messiah — currently have on their plate. In August 2020 it was announced that Phil Lord and Chris Miller were producing an untitled film written by and starring the brothers described only as a “unique and high-concept comedy,” and in December the pair teamed up with Seth MacFarlane for yet another movie project in the form of a “contemporary reimagining” of Revenge of the Nerds. We humbly request the Lucas Brothers to stop adding so many movie projects to their schedule, because we’re starting to feel pretty lazy in comparison.