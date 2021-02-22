Which Ghostface Is Lucy Hale Reportedly Dating?

Photo: Left: Getty Images, Right: Dimension Films

It’s not noted murder babes Matthew Lillard, Timothy Olyphant, or Scott Foley. And Emma Roberts is happily taken. We counted the jagged knives, and we have our answer! “Page Six” has published a series of photographs of Lucy Hale and Skeet Ulrich kissing, snuggling, and generally being cute together during a recent lunch outing in Los Angeles, leading many to speculate that the two are dating. Hale, 31, and Ulrich, 51, have never appeared in a project together (cue the requisite “what’s your favorite age difference?” jokes) although they’re tethered to a very specific TV universe: Ulrich portrayed leather daddy F.P. Jones on Riverdale before quitting this current season, while Hale held the title fashionista role in the show’s spinoff, Katy Keene, until its cancellation. Funny enough, Hale also has a Scream connection, as she had a minor role in the fourth film in the satirical in-universe Stab movie. Please alert your friends by calling their landlines and breathing heavily.