Margaret Qualley Thanks FKA Twigs For Speaking Out Against Shia LaBeouf

Photo: Corbis via Getty Images

Margaret Qualley has spoken out for the first time following the abuse allegations against her ex-boyfriend, Shia LaBeouf. LaBeouf was accused of physical and sexual abuse by ex-girlfriend FKA Twigs in a lawsuit and New York Times article last December. Twigs opened up further about the relationship in a cover story for ELLE this month, telling the magazine, “It’s a miracle I came out alive.” Qualley shared Twigs’s ELLE cover earlier today on Instagram with the caption, “Thank you.” Qualley and LaBeouf were first spotted together last December and reportedly broke up in January 2021. The pair met after starring in Qualley’s sister Rainsford’s music video for “Love Me Like You Hate Me” last year.

In response to Twigs’s lawsuit, LaBeouf denied the allegations against him, but told the New York Times that he has been “abusive to himself and everyone around” him. Twigs recently told Gayle King that LaBeouf’s response “reminds me of some of the gaslighting that I experienced when I was with him.” She continued, “The sort of taking some of the blame, but not all of it, and then denying it.”