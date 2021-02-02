Marilyn Manson Dropped From American Gods Amid Abuse Allegations

Yuck. Photo: Starz

Starz announced today that it will remove Marilyn Manson from his upcoming appearance in its drama series American Gods. The show’s Twitter account shared a statement that reads, “Starz stands unequivocally with victims and survivors of abuse,” after Evan Rachel Wood and four other women accused the musician of “grooming” and domestic violence on February 1. Starz will remove Manson “from the remaining episode he is in, scheduled to air later this season.” Manson has appeared in two episodes so far in season three of American Gods, playing an Odin-worshipper named Johan.

Elsewhere, AMC Networks told Variety that Manson has also been removed from an upcoming episode of the horror anthology Creepshow on Shudder.