Marilyn Manson Dropped From Label After New Abuse Allegations

Photo: Karwai Tang/Getty Images

Marilyn Manson has been dropped from his label, Loma Vista Recordings, after Evan Rachel Wood and four other women accused him of abuse on February 1. “In light of today’s disturbing allegations by Evan Rachel Wood and other women naming Marilyn Manson as their abuser, Loma Vista will cease to further promote his current album, effective immediately. Due to these concerning developments, we have also decided not to work with Marilyn Manson on any future projects,” the label said in a statement, according to multiple outlets. Manson, a metal performer whose real name is Brian Warner, released three albums on Loma Vista, most recently 2020’s We Are Chaos.

On Instagram, Wood wrote that Manson “started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years.” Manson has not commented on the current allegations. The two dated from 2006 to 2010. Last year, Manson hung up during an interview with Metal Hammer magazine after the reporter asked about his relationship with Wood; his publicist later denied any speculation that Manson abused Wood. In 2018, a sex-crimes police report was filed against Manson from a 2011 incident, but the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office declined to charge Manson.