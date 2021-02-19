Marilyn Manson Abuse Allegations Under Investigation in L.A.

Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Marilyn Manson is under investigation by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department after multiple women have accused the performer of physical and sexual abuse. The department confirmed to Vulture it is investigating Manson, born Brian Warner, for alleged domestic violence incidents that occurred between 2009-11 in West Hollywood. The new allegations against Manson began with Evan Rachel Wood, who said Manson “horrifically abused” her, after previously testifying to Congress in 2018 about “toxic mental, physical, and sexual abuse” by an unnamed partner. Four more women joined Wood in naming Manson as their abuser on February 1, including Ashley Walters, Manson’s former assistant. Days later, Game of Thrones actress Esmé Bianco accused Manson of physical abuse, including that he left scars after whipping her under the guise of a fake music video. In total, over a dozen women have now accused Manson of physical, sexual, or emotional abuse.

Manson denied the initial allegations in a February 1 Instagram post, calling them “horrible distortions of reality.” “My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners,” he wrote. “Regardless of how — or why — others are now choosing to misrepresent the past, that is the truth.” Manson has since been dropped by his label and agency and cut from the Starz series American Gods in light of the allegations.