The Masked Dancer Crowns Its Masked Winner

The cotton candy grabs gold. Photo: FOX

The Masked Dancer, a show that was dreamed up through an Ellen parody and continued out of sheer determination through the subsequent Ellen backlash and a global pandemic, crowned its masked winner last night: three-time Olympic champion Gabby Douglas. Performing as a sentient piece of cotton candy, Douglas flipped and twirled her way to victory to The Greatest Showman’s “This Is Me,” all while having questionable vision in her massive costume. The gymnast beat out choreographer Maksim Chmerkovskiy, a.k.a. the Sloth, and Mackenzie Ziegler of Dance Moms stardom, who danced as Tulip. Apparently, winning the Diamond Mask trophy is just as good as grabbing Olympic gold. “It’s definitely up there,” Douglas said to People. “I would say it’s neck and neck, to be honest.” Petition to add masked dancing to the ever-elusive Tokyo Olympics?