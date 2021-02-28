Maya Rudolph to Host SNL on March 27

Photo: Getty Images

Maya Rudolph is set to host Saturday Night Live on March 27, with musical guest Jack Harlow. SNL will take a month-long hiatus after five consecutive shows before returning with its fifteenth episode of the season. Rudolph is, of course, an SNL alumnus as well as an Emmy-Award-winner for her recurring guest role as Vice President Kamala Harris. “I’m so grateful, always, to be a part of that place. And then like, when in my wildest dreams did I think there would ever be a candidate that looks remotely close to whatever this is?” Rudolph told Jimmy Fallon of her Harris impression. “It’s my civic duty. I gotta do it.” Harlow is a rapper whose song, “Whats Poppin,” went viral on TikTok last summer.

See you in March! pic.twitter.com/tk3LItC0az — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) February 28, 2021