Meek Mill Catches Heat for a Leaked Lyric About Kobe Bryant

Robert Rihmeek Williams, a.k.a. Meek Mill. Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for Fanatics

Too soon, Meek. Philly rapper Meek Mill caught the wrath of Black Twitter Wednesday night when a leaked snippet of a new track made its way online. Listeners were mad, disappointed, but somehow not surprised to hear Meek Mill rap about the death of basketball legend Kobe Bryant. It’s a goofy move even for a man who’s called his own behavior “very clownish,” and, funnily enough, it wasn’t in reference to his feud with Tekashi 6ix9ine. “I’ll go out with my choppa it’ll be another Kobe,” he raps in the since copyright-claimed clip. Fans of the Lakers star (also known as humans) saw the line as insensitive. It’s been just over a year since Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and seven other adults and young people died in a tragic helicopter crash in Calabasas. So, yeah, it was not well-received.

Meek Mill has been having a rough one. Days ago, he got into a brawl with Tekashi 6ix9ine in a club parking lot in Miami. The rappers, 33 and 24, respectively, are both far too grown to be beefing in club parking lots. Mill clarified his side of the story in a series of tweets on Sunday, then he dropped a clip of an upcoming track where he disses 6ix9ine. “You a bitch, he a rat / You on the ’gram, like, who is that?” he raps. The feud no one asked for originated when Meek Mill openly asked Tekashi 6ix9ine to apologize “to the people he told on or the victim,” upon his early release from prison. Fight all you want, just keep it socially distanced. In the words of Hazel London, queen of Bella Noche, “Why would you bring this to somebody else club? That’s sad.”