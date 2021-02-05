Someone get her crown. Megan Thee Stallion guests on a new song for the Coming 2 America soundtrack, rapping about how she’s a queen — like we didn’t already know. “I’m a King” is a bouncy, playful rap song helmed by Bobby Sessions, another on-the-rise Texas rapper. Yet, as Megan raps, “Looking at the boy, I’m the most important piece / ‘Cause you can’t win the game if you ain’t got me.” And we can’t argue with that! A clip of the song was previously featured in the second trailer to Coming 2 America, the long-in-the-waiting sequel to the 1988 Eddie Murphy movie. The film hits Amazon on March 5, with the entire soundtrack dropping the same day.
Megan Thee Stallion Is the Real Royalty on New Song for Coming 2 America
Photo: ABC/ABC via Getty Images