Megan Thee Stallion Is the Real Royalty on New Song for Coming 2 America

Photo: ABC/ABC via Getty Images

Someone get her crown. Megan Thee Stallion guests on a new song for the Coming 2 America soundtrack, rapping about how she’s a queen — like we didn’t already know. “I’m a King” is a bouncy, playful rap song helmed by Bobby Sessions, another on-the-rise Texas rapper. Yet, as Megan raps, “Looking at the boy, I’m the most important piece / ‘Cause you can’t win the game if you ain’t got me.” And we can’t argue with that! A clip of the song was previously featured in the second trailer to Coming 2 America, the long-in-the-waiting sequel to the 1988 Eddie Murphy movie. The film hits Amazon on March 5, with the entire soundtrack dropping the same day.