Megan Thee Stallion and DaBaby Play Together in ‘Crybaby’ Video

You can stop crying now, because Megan Thee Stallion has dropped her latest video. Hot Girl Meg released the video for her song “Cry Baby” featuring DaBaby off her debut album Good News. DaBaby was recently under fire for announcing a collaboration with Tory Lanez, who is currently facing one felony count each for assault with a semiautomatic firearm and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm after allegedly shooting Megan in July of 2020. However, the two seem to be on good terms, both channeling their inner child in the music video which dropped on Wednesday night. Directed by Colin Tilley, the video features Megan Thee Stallion and DaBaby as dolls that come to life after a spirited manager, played by Instagram comedian BlameitonKWay, closes up shot. These toys are decidedly not for kids, or at the very least best for ages 13 and up, but look like they’re having a blast playing house and drag racing around the toy store. Check out the video for “Cry Baby” and see if you want to play with Megan Thee Stallion and DaBaby.