Hear Ye, Hear Ye, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are Expecting Another Baby

Photo: Samir Hussein/WireImage

Happy Valentine’s Day, love is real. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, aka the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, aka everyone’s favorite royal and also her husband, announced on February 14 that they are expecting their second child. A spokesperson for the royal couple told People, “We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child.” This happy news comes after Markle revealed that she had had a miscarriage in an emotional New York Times op-ed in November. The date of this announcement is also significant. As royals reporter Omid Scobie pointed out on Twitter, today is the 37th anniversary of when Princess Diana announced that she was pregnant with Harry.

A touching tribute announcing for the Sussexes to announce their exciting news on #ValentinesDay❤️ It was exactly 37 years ago that Princess Diana shared with the world that she was pregnant with Prince Harry. pic.twitter.com/NQfUiw62Sc — Omid Scobie (@scobie) February 14, 2021

Photographer Misan Harriman shared the couple’s official announcement photo, which shows Meghan pregnant and beaming with her head in Harry’s lap.

Meg, I was there at your wedding to witness this love story begin, and my friend, I am honoured to capture it grow. Congratulations to The Duke and Duchess of Sussex on this joyous news!#remoteshoot #shotonipad #shotbymisan pic.twitter.com/3iSYjydVj9 — Misan Harriman (@misanharriman) February 14, 2021

One-and-a-half-year-old Baby Archie recently made a royal proclamation of his own, saying “Happy New Year” on Harry and Meghan’s podcast in December. Big news from a future big brother.