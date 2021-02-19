Meghan Markle Is a Regular Cali Girl Once Again

Photo: Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Not that we thought she would change her mind, anyway, but Meghan Markle has officially decided not to return to her royal duties a year after she and her husband, Prince Harry, took on a “reduced role” in the royal family. Hollywood is calling! And she has picked up! Buckingham Palace confirmed to the Associated Press on Friday that the couple has resigned from their roles, a decision that solidifies the split between them and the rest of those stuffy Crown-ers across the pond. “They will not be returning as working members of the Royal Family,” the Palace’s statement read. “While all are saddened by their decision, the Duke and Duchess remain much loved members of the family.” As protocol dictates with their historic departure, Harry will be stripped of his military titles while Markle has to relinquish her numerous cultural patronages. No worries. They have an entertainment empire in the works.