Meghan McCain Upset That Meghan McCain Hasn’t Been Vaccinated Yet

No vaccine can cure this hair. Photo: YouTube

Meghan McCain, conservative voice on The View, Princess of Arizona, daughter of the late senator John McCain, as she’ll have you know, has shared her criticism of the United States’ coronavirus-vaccination rollout: Mainly, she’s mad that she, Meghan McCain, hasn’t gotten vaccinated yet. No, really, that’s how she phrases it. Her primary criticism of Dr. Fauci’s coronavirus efforts on today’s episode of The View amounts to her saying in an absolutely incensed voice, “The fact that I, Meghan McCain, co-host of The View, don’t know when or how I will be able to get a vaccine, because the rollout for my age range and my health is so nebulous […] this rollout has been a disaster.”

In this clip, McCain admits that she is young (36) and healthy and does go on to clarify that “I want to be responsible and obviously wait my turn, but …,” betraying a sense of out-of-step privilege in her naked frustration that she, a famous rich person, hasn’t yet been told when exactly she can skip the line. The vibes are, to put it mildly, Too-Old Veruca Salt.