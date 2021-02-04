Migos Drop Million-Dollar Malpractice Lawsuit Against Longtime Attorney

Photo: Getty Images for Savage X Fenty

Update, February 4, 12:00 a.m.: Per Variety, Migos has dropped the lawsuit they filed in July 2020 against their former attorney, Damien Granderson. The legal complaint was dismissed with prejudice on Wednesday. Migos is mad and sue-y no more.

Atlanta rap group Migos is suing their longtime attorney, Damien Granderson, in a multimillion-dollar malpractice lawsuit. Per Rolling Stone, the trio claims that Granderson took “excessive fees” from them and failed to disclose potential conflicts of interest regarding Granderson’s representation of their label, Quality Control Music, which signed Migos in 2013. In the lawsuit, Quavo (Quavious Marshall), Offset (Kiari Cephus), and Takeoff (Kirsnick Ball) claim that they were “cheated out of millions of dollars by those individuals who the group hired to look out for it and its members’ best interests.”

The lawsuit names Granderson as well as his law firm, Granderson Des Rochers, LLP, and his former firm, Davis Shapiro Lewit Grabel & Leven, LLP, as defendants. The trio alleges that Granderson “abused his position of trust” and that he engaged in “one-sided deals that benefited Granderson and Granderson’s higher priority client, Quality Control Music (‘QCM’). Unbeknownst to Migos, Granderson’s representation of QCM created an incurable conflict of interest and Granderson’s primary loyalty was to QCM.”

The suit mentions an exclusive distribution deal that QCM had with Capital Records that ultimately led to Granderson “profiting far more handsomely than was apparent from the face of the documents that Granderson presented to Migos for immediate execution.” An amendment was made to the Capital Records deal in 2018 that Migos claims “triggered an extension of the exclusive recording agreement between QCM and Migos, which Granderson knew to contain terms that were unconscionable for Migos.”

QCM CEO Pierre “Pee” Thomas took to Instagram on Wednesday night to maintain QCM’s innocence. “It is unfortunate that the same people that we have worked hard for, provided opportunities for, and championed for are now alleging that we have participated in any kind of immoral or unfair business practices or took advantage of them and their careers,” wrote Thomas. “We have always practiced honest business and complete transparency from the beginning when we started Quality Control Music. We built this business on family values, which has been so hard to do when you are dealing with so much pride and ego.” “Bad and Boujee?” More like mad and sue-y (I’m sorry).