Mila Kunis Is the Luckiest Girl Alive at Netflix

Aside from 2020’s Four Good Days, Mila Kunis has taken a bit of a breather from acting over the last few years, which makes Netflix even luckier to track her down for their upcoming film adaptation of author Jessica Knoll’s Luckiest Girl Alive, according to Variety. Knoll’s novel, her debut release, became a New York Times best-seller upon its release in 2015. The author will adapt the screenplay, as well as executive produce, with Mike Barker set to direct and Kunis’s Orchard Fam Productions to produce as well.

Luckiest Girl Alive follows protagonist Ani Fanelli (Kunis), who appears from the outside to have it all: glamorous magazine job, perfect fiance, fabulous New York apartment, in this case being Mila Kunis. However, as is the way with most mystery novels, Ani survived a series of unspoken tragedies in her past that, to overcome, she effectively transformed herself into a different person altogether. Only when a true crime documentary probes “a devastating incident from her teenage years” while a student at the prestigious Bradley School is Ani forced to reckon with the truth under her “meticulously-crafted life.” All of which doesn’t make her sound particularly lucky at all, but then again, the “alive” part is probably the most important bit in this genre by far.