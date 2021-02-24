Paramount+ Will Stream Mission: Impossible 7 and A Quiet Place Part 2

Photo: Jonny Cournoyer/Paramount/Kobal/Shutterstock

Similar to the strategy HBO Max and Warner Bros. have chosen to embrace for 2021, Paramount+ announced today that its two biggest films of the year, Mission: Impossible 7 and A Quiet Place Part 2, will be available to stream 45 days after their theatrical release dates. (Quick, somebody get the Tom Cruise reaction.) The movies are currently expected to be released on September 17 and November 19, respectively, giving you the perfect excuse to ditch whatever plans you had on Halloween and New Year’s Eve. If you already have a Paramount+ account, congrats on your two bonus movies, one bonus Frasier revival, and a lot of randomly delightful comedy stuff, but if not, the service will set you back at least $60 per year. That’s practically Frasier’s monthly sherry money!