They missed a Valentine’s Day announcement by eight days, but we won’t hold it against them. Amazon confirmed today that its second season of Modern Love has already wrapped filming, with a robust cast that includes the following actors: Gbenga Akinnagbe, Lucy Boynton, Zoë Chao, Minnie Driver, Dominique Fishback, Kit Harington, Garrett Hedlund, Anna Paquin, Miranda Richardson, and Marquis Rodriguez. As with its first season (which, to be frank, Vulture didn’t fall in love with), each Modern Love episode will be inspired by the weekly New York Times column of the same name, and it’s set to premiere later in 2021. Don’t mind us, but we’re already shipping the Mazda Lady and Jon Snow.