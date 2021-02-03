Mickey Guyton and Maren Morris. Photo: Getty Images

A video of rising country star Morgan Wallen saying the N-word on January 31 prompted a swift response from members of the industry, with label Big Loud Records “indefinitely” suspending Wallen and most major radio networks pulling Wallen’s music hours after TMZ published the video. (Wallen apologized in a statement to TMZ, saying, “I promise to do better.”) Those industry actions may have looked like a solution to the situation, but many country singers saw Wallen’s use of the N-word as indicative of country music’s racist history and continuing struggles with inclusion. Black country performers led the conversation on social media. Mickey Guyton — the first solo Black woman nominated for a country Grammy — tweeted, “The hate runs deep.” In another tweet, Guyton added, “How many passes will you continue to give? Asking for a friend. No one deserves to be canceled [but] this is unacceptable.”

The hate runs deep. Smfh https://t.co/VIf4b0bKud — Mickey Guyton (@MickeyGuyton) February 3, 2021

How many passes will you continue to give? Asking for a friend. No one deserves to be canceled bu this is unacceptable. — Mickey Guyton (@MickeyGuyton) February 3, 2021

Jason Isbell, who Wallen covered on his latest album, Dangerous, called Wallen’s comment “disgusting and horrifying” on Twitter and called on the country industry to become more inclusive of Black musicians. “There are lots of black artists who deserve it,” he wrote. Wallen also worked with country heavy-hitters like Eric Church and Chris Stapleton on Dangerous, both of whom have yet to address his recent actions.

Wallen’s behavior is disgusting and horrifying. I think this is an opportunity for the country music industry to give that spot to somebody who deserves it, and there are lots of black artists who deserve it. https://t.co/14B77zLgMR — Jason Isbell (@JasonIsbell) February 3, 2021

Maren Morris was one of the more prominent country stars to lend her voice to the conversation, calling out those saying Wallen’s comments didn’t represent country music as a whole. “We keep them rich and protected at all costs with no recourse,” she tweeted.

It actually IS representative of our town because this isn’t his first “scuffle” and he just demolished a huge streaming record last month regardless. We all know it wasn’t his first time using that word. We keep them rich and protected at all costs with no recourse. — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) February 3, 2021

Many saw Morris’s comment as an indirect reply to Kelsea Ballerini, who tweeted, “The news out of Nashville tonight does not represent country music.” Cassadee Pope tweeted a similar sentiment, but later added, “The news about Morgan that broke does not represent ‘ALL’ of country music. As you can see, it represents some. It’s disgraceful has to change.”

The news out of Nashville tonight does not represent country music. — Kelsea Ballerini (@KelseaBallerini) February 3, 2021

I’m disgusted. What happened does NOT represent all of country music. “Sorry” is only as heavy as it’s actions weigh. Let’s see if it carries what it should in days to come. I believe in change, but not if it’s performative. Time for someone to read a fucking book. — Cassadee Pope (@CassadeePope) February 3, 2021

Let me reiterate. The news about Morgan that broke does not represent “ALL” of country music. As you can see, it represents some. It’s disgraceful has to change. — Cassadee Pope (@CassadeePope) February 3, 2021

Guyton also called out those who tried to distance country music from Wallen’s racism. “When I read comments saying ‘this is not who we are’ I laugh because this is exactly who country music is,” she wrote. “I’ve witnessed it for 10 gd years.” Miko Marks replied to Guyton’s tweet, “There are so many layers to this. It’s systemic. Until that can be acknowledged and addressed, the circle will continue to be unbroken.”

When I read comments saying “this is not who we are” I laugh because this is exactly who country music is. I’ve witnessed it for 10 gd years. You guys should just read some of the vile comments hurled at me on a daily basis. It’s a cold hard truth to face but it is the truth. pic.twitter.com/l3h18Z1ARU — Mickey Guyton (@MickeyGuyton) February 3, 2021

Agreed. @MickeyGuyton There are so many layers to this. It’s systemic. Until that can be acknowledged and addressed, the circle will continue to be unbroken. https://t.co/5BeveA2zeD — Miko Marks (@MikoMarks) February 3, 2021

Others to express similar messages included Rissi Palmer, who tweeted, “Will y’all call me when the ‘this isn’t us’ talk stops and the ‘this is a systematic issue that we need to deeply examine, completely deconstruct, and rectify’ conversation begins?” Kelleigh Bannen wrote, “Let’s not bypass here. We’ve got work to do fam.” And Brittney Spencer called for an “honest conversation” about racism in country music’s history: “til then, folks will be shocked, appalled & eager to suggest that nashville is anything more than what we witnessed today,” she wrote.

Will y'all call me when the "this isn't us" talk stops and the "this is a systematic issue that we need to deeply examine, completely deconstruct, and rectify" conversation begins? Otherwise, I'll be over here having a regular smegular Wednesday, unbothered. pic.twitter.com/bHa2YsRFiu — Rissi Palmer (@RissiPalmer) February 3, 2021

I get the impulse to be like “this isn’t my Nashville/country music” but let’s not bypass here. We’ve got work to do fam. — Kelleigh Bannen (@kelleighbannen) February 3, 2021

racism has run rampant throughout country musics entire history. when everyone’s ready to have that honest conversation, we may actually progress. til then, folks will be shocked, appalled & eager to suggest that nashville is anything more than what we witnessed today. — Brittney Spencer (@BrittNicx) February 3, 2021

Some also speculated that Wallen’s gender may have influenced the industry’s response to his actions. (What’s more, most of the country singers to speak out against Wallen’s racism have so far been women.) Before Wallen’s music was pulled from the radio and he was suspended by his label, songwriter Bonnie J. Baker tweeted in response to Ballerini, “if a female artist did 5% of the shit he has pulled she would be dropped immediately by everyone.” Leah Turner also seemed to reference to Wallen’s past controversies, including his arrest for public intoxication and disorderly conduct in May 2020 and the fact that he was pulled from Saturday Night Live for partying without a mask in October (he got a second shot to play the show in December). “The chances he’s been given would never be given to a women and then he has the audacity to speak this way!” she tweeted.

if a female artist did 5% of the shit he has pulled she would be dropped immediately by everyone. https://t.co/Qn7jSt8EdT — Bonnie J. Baker: 🎧 www.bkermusic.com (@bjewelb) February 3, 2021

He will get another chance... boys will be boys ,right!? Isn’t that the get outta jail free card? The chances he’s been given would never be given to a women and then he has the audacity to speak this way! Country music, do better. https://t.co/f2eNIutWTG — Leah Turner (@leahturnermusic) February 3, 2021

More country singers responded, included Lindsey Ray, Kalie Shorr, Lindsay Ell, and Lauren Jenkins.

Blanket apologies aren't going to fix this. There need to be much deeper conversations in the country music community about this. I hope this incident will spark a growth in mindset and understanding in the white community of the power and pain that comes along with that word. — Lindsey Ray (@LindseyRayMusic) February 3, 2021

I was once drunk and immature enough to jump 30 feet off a pier into the ocean, but I’ve never been drunk enough to say a racial slur. Because alcohol and immaturity doesn’t make you do that. Racism does. Fuck this shit https://t.co/YKwDzN7I2h — Kalie Shorr (@kalieshorr) February 3, 2021

It's time for change... 💔 — Lindsay Ell (@lindsayell) February 3, 2021

“I promise to do better” is how you address exercise and healthy eating habits to yourself.... not about hurling racial slurs — Lauren Jenkins (@Lauren_Jenkins) February 3, 2021