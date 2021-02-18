Mortal Kombat Trailer: Wham, Bam, Thank You Ma’am!

Who among us hasn’t gotten our arms frozen off until they explode into millions of micro crystals? Isn’t that what cryotherapy is supposed to do? In the first very graphic, very fun trailer for the Mortal Kombat adaptation film, we’re introduced to a washed-up MMA fighter (Lewis Tan) with an interesting heritage: He was born with a familiar dragon marking to those who play the video games, and, if he trains hard enough with experienced warriors and mercenaries, he might be able to unlock his arcana. Which is a good thing, because he finds himself targeted by a group of assassins (and one very cold villain) from the Outworld. The film will be released in theaters and on HBO Max (as part of that Warner Bros. deal) on April 16.

