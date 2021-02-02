Amy Poehler Isn’t a Regular Mom. She’s a Cool Mom in the Moxie Trailer

“When I was 16, all I cared about was smashing the patriarchy and burning it all down,” says Amy Poehler in the trailer for the teen grrrl-power film Moxie, her directorial follow-up to Wine Country. Poehler plays the cool mom of Vivian (Hadley Robinson), who starts a feminist zine to protest the extremely sexist norms at her high school, where guys rank girls on hot lists and girls get sent home for wearing tank tops. It’s one of those teen movies where the grown-ups threaten to be more interesting than the kids, if only because the faculty are played by Marcia Gay Harden (stern principal) and Ike Barinholtz (befuddled teacher). Based on the 2017 YA novel by Jennifer Mathieu, this Netflick starts streaming on March 3 to teach the children about physical media.

