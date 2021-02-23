Nasim Pedrad Is an Awkward Little Teen Boy in the Trailer for Chad

In the proud adolescent tradition of PEN15, Nasim Pedrad will be playing an awkward hormonal teen on TV this spring. Unlike PEN15, the Saturday Night Live alum will be playing a weird little teen boy named Chad in a TBS series called Chad. After Fox first ordered a pilot for Chad in 2016, TBS picked it up and placed a ten-episode order for the show, which Pedrad also executive-produces and writes. In a new trailer for the series, we see 14-year-old Chad, who just wants “to blend in more” at high school, where he negotiates his Persian identity (“We just have olive skin, like Salma Hayek”) with his desire to be popular. Chad premieres on TBS on Tuesday, April 6, at 10:30 p.m. ET.

