Nate Bargatze’s Second Netflix Special Debuts in March

Nate Bargatze. Photo: Greg Gayne/Netflix

Comedian Nate Bargatze returns to Netflix next month with a brand-new stand-up special. The streaming network announced today that Bargatze’s second hour-long Netflix special, titled The Greatest Average American, will premiere on Thursday, March 18. Filmed outdoors at Universal Studios in October 2020, the special is directed by Troy Miller (Chelsea Handler: Evolution, Brian Regan: On the Rocks) and features Bargatze covering “being part of the Oregon Trail generation, meeting his wife while working at Applebee’s and the hilariously relatable moments of being a father and husband.” Bargatze’s first Netflix special, The Tennessee Kid, debuted in 2019; prior to that he had a half-hour set on The Standups in 2017. He also currently has a nationwide tour slated to begin in August, which we can only hope the wrath of COVID-19 will allow.