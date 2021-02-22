We, as a society, have yet to enjoy the definitive work of art surrounding the college admissions scandal of 2019, in which many wealthy families, including those of Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin, were found guilty of scamming their children’s way into college with the help of money and Photoshop. Yes, there was a Red Table Talk with Loughlin’s daughter Olivia Jade, and there was a hastily made Lifetime movie called, bluntly, College Admissions Scandal. But now, in 2021, we’re finally getting the goods: an in-depth Netflix documentary combining interviews and “narrative recreations of the FBI’s wiretapped conversations” between scammer Rick Singer and his wealthy, sometimes famous clients. Named Operation Varsity Blues after the FBI’s own code name for the whole affair, the doc will “glimpse into the enigmatic figure behind a scheme that exposed the lengths wealthy families would go for admission into elite colleges, and angered a nation already grappling with the effects of widespread inequality.” It’s from director Chris Smith and producer Jon Karmen, the filmmakers behind Tiger King and Fyre, so you already know the sort of watchable, scandalous treatment they’ll be giving the subject matter. Operation Varsity Blues releases Wednesday, March 17 on Netflix. Best of all: Lori Loughlin’s already out of prison in time to watch it.
Netflix Announces College Admissions Scandal Doc From the Makers of Tiger King and Fyre
Photo: Steven Senne/AP/Shutterstock/Steven Senne/AP/Shutterstock