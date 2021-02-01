Netflix is also in the market for a movie about last week’s GameStop stock-market mess. According to Deadline, the streamer is betting on an untitled movie about how social media allowed a bunch of Reddit and Robinhood users to jack up the price of GameStop and other stocks, while thwarting the hedge funds trying to profit off struggling companies. Mark Boal, Oscar-winning screenwriter of The Hurt Locker, is in talks to write the movie, with Netflix darling Noah Centineo reportedly playing a major role. New York’s Scott Galloway will also consult on the script. The movie joins a similar effort by MGM, which bought the rights to Ben Mezrich’s yet-unwritten book The Antisocial Network. At this rate, those of us who could barely understand The Big Short may have to sit out next awards season.
Netflix Also Investing in the GameStop Movie Market
Photo: Anadolu Agency/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images