Netflix Also Investing in the GameStop Movie Market

Photo: Anadolu Agency/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Netflix is also in the market for a movie about last week’s GameStop stock-market mess. According to Deadline, the streamer is betting on an untitled movie about how social media allowed a bunch of Reddit and Robinhood users to jack up the price of GameStop and other stocks, while thwarting the hedge funds trying to profit off struggling companies. Mark Boal, Oscar-winning screenwriter of The Hurt Locker, is in talks to write the movie, with Netflix darling Noah Centineo reportedly playing a major role. New York’s Scott Galloway will also consult on the script. The movie joins a similar effort by MGM, which bought the rights to Ben Mezrich’s yet-unwritten book The Antisocial Network. At this rate, those of us who could barely understand The Big Short may have to sit out next awards season.