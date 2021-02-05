Nick Cannon to Return to Wild ’N Out After Apologizing for Anti-Semitic Comments

Photo: Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Nick Cannon and ViacomCBS are back in business together. The resolution comes months after the company cut ties with the host and producer for making anti-Semitic statements. Company insiders told Variety that production on new episodes of the long-running comedy series Wild ’N Out is expected to resume, and old episodes will return to VH1’s schedule this week. “Nick has not only apologized and taken responsibility for his comments, but he has also worked to educate himself and others through engagement with Jewish leaders and on his platforms,” an MTV Entertainment Group spokesperson told Variety. “Those efforts are of the utmost importance and that’s why we have invited him to rejoin our team. On a separate note, we just learned that he tested positive for COVID and have reached out to wish him a speedy recovery.”

In recent months, Cannon has been working with Jewish community organizers against anti-Semitism, including Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt. ViacomCBS severed ties with Cannon last summer, when he fueled anti-Semitic conspiracy theories on his podcast. The performer was initially seeking ownership of Wild ’N Out, one of several projects he’s been involved with at the company. Fox Entertainment, meanwhile, is once again moving forward with a daytime talk show hosted by Cannon. At the time of the controversy, Fox released a statement saying Cannon would not be fired from his regular hosting gig on The Masked Singer, which starts season five in March. However, since he’s in isolation with COVID-19, the job is going to Claws star Niecy Nash (for at least a few episodes).