Nick Jonas is doing double duty this weekend as host and musical guest on Saturday Night Live, but if for whatever reason he is unable to perform his musical duties, Bowen Yang and Ego Nwodim can sub for him at a moment’s notice. In the promo for the episode airing February, 27, Nick Jonas is flanked by Yang and Nwodim, who flooded the youngest JoBro (excluding the Bonus Jonas) with words of encouragement that he may or may not need before the big night. “I think I’ve already made it because I’m a very successful music artist?”Jonas asks the unconvinced SNL cast members. “Fake it till you make it,” says Yang, like an old pro. In the next clip, Yang and Nwodim are shocked to find out that Nick Jonas would serve as musical guest the very weekend they released their own single, “You Idiot.” “Kiss me, you idiot. Love me, you idiot. Get funky, you idiot,” belted out the musical duo to a bewildered Jonas. Jonas walked off shortly after, but the song was music to our ears.

Related