Nick Jonas Will Double As Host and Musical Guest on SNL Next Week

In what shall henceforth be known as “pulling a Harry” (as in Styles), Nick Jonas will do “double duty” as both host and musical guest on Saturday Night Live next week, February 27. This will be Mr. Chopra’s first time hosting and second time appearing as a solo musical guest, after last taking the Studio 8H stage in 2016. Jonas will perform his newly announced single, “Spaceman,” which is set to debut on February 25. Jonas isn’t just on to promote his single; this hosting gig coincides with his return to The Voice as a coach in the new season, premiering March 1. This hosting appearance will also serve as a reminder that his Jonas Brothers sitcom, JONAS, is streaming on Disney+. For when you run out of episodes of Hannah Montana and Suite Life and want to watch something 80 percent less iconic.