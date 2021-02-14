Nicki Minaj’s Father Reportedly Killed In Hit-and-Run

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Marc Jacobs

Robert Maraj, the 64-year-old father of Nicki Minaj, died Saturday after being struck in a hit-and-run incident in Mineola, New York Friday night. TMZ first reported the news, which has been confirmed by the Nassau County Police Department. Maraj, who lived in Mineola, was struck while walking around 6 p.m ET, and taken to the hospital where he later passed away. The driver of the vehicle reportedly fled the scene “without a meaningful description from witnesses.”

Minaj, who was born Onika Tanya Maraj, has yet to publicly address the death of her father. The singer has previously described Maraj as violent towards her mother, telling Rolling Stone in 2010 that her father once set fire to their home with her mother inside.

“I remember when my mother would let my father be violent with her and she always brings up this story about when I was a little girl and I would stand in front of my mother,” the singer said, demonstrating how she put her arms out for protection, in her 2018 documentary Queen. “That’s why maybe some people would describe me as abrasive or bitchy or whatever because I vowed from that age no man would ever abuse me, call me out my name, treat me like that. Then all of a sudden, that was my life.”