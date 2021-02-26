Noname Drops Radical New Song ‘RAINFOREST’

Photo: Getty Images

Noname is back with her first song of 2021. At midnight on Friday, February 26, the rapper and poet dropped “RAINFOREST” the first single off her forthcoming album Factory Baby. The Kount produced the track, which features vocals from Adam Ness. It’s Noname’s first song since 2020’s “Song 33,” her response to J. Cole’s track “Snow On Tha Bluff,” in which he anonymously called out Noname, rapping “Just ‘cause you woke and I’m not, that shit ain’t no reason to talk like you better than me.” While the two have stopped trading barbs, Noname has continued preaching her radical, progressive politics, and “RAINFOREST” is no exception. “How you make excuses for billionaires, you broke on the bus?,” she spits in the chorus. Great question. Check out Noname’s radical single “RAINFOREST” below.