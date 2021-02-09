Did North West Really Paint This?

The alleged painting, allegedly by North. Photo: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

In the midst of KKW Beauty promos and monochromatic bikini pictures, Miss Kim Kardashian West sprang this image on us yesterday — a painting of a beautiful mountainous landscape signed “North” (with a smiley face). “My little artist North,” she captions it. We’re sorry, what? North West, a 7-year-old, painted this Bob Ross–esque masterpiece? We find it hard to believe. If this were true, Kris Jenner would have found a way to use this talent a long time ago, selling North by Northwest painted mugs or something. North’s alleged art teacher’s daughter came to defend her on TikTok, showing herself painting the exact same image as part of her curriculum.

i think she did actually! pic.twitter.com/lvoypDNmko — madison brown (@madisonlnae) February 9, 2021

More evidence piled up on Twitter, showing another child painting the exact same mountain.

This is the daughter of a friend/colleague of Kim, I believe they’re using the same oil painting tutor for their kids, these are carefully guided art lessons to learn techniques I think :) pic.twitter.com/A0chv4t3jb — cherry vimto (@domesticlala) February 9, 2021

Still, we’re going to need to see some painting videos, Kim. Maybe North can share the tutorial?