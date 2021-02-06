Tate Taylor’s Ma Sequel Idea Is A-Ma-zing

Photo: Universal/YouTube

If there’s one thing the world really needs right now, it’s more Ma. In 2019, Octavia Spencer brought the party to the horror genre as the titular Ma, whose only crimes were not wanting to drink alone and having a great road trip playlist. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Ma director Tate Taylor revealed that he has an idea for a Ma sequel, and it’s ingenious: “I think she’d be a real estate agent in the Pacific Northwest, and just murder white people looking at McMansions.” Imagine all the possibilities in this beautiful, satirical sequel concept. Ma Realty ads on bus stop benches and billboards. Ma baking cookies to make the house smell nice and lure in her victims. Ma locking people in the ensuite. Ma having opinions on shiplap. Taylor admitted that he left Ma’s fate in the first movie ambiguous because “I know Octavia would do it.” We know she would too, because she still shares hilarious Ma memes.

Make it happen, Universal.