Olivia Rodrigo Steers ‘Drivers License’ to Its Television Premiere

The violins! The lights! The cardigan! Photo: YouTube

On last night’s Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Olivia Rodrigo sang an emotional, stripped-down rendition of “Drivers License” for its television premiere, a win for angsty suburbanites everywhere. Sporting a cream cardigan, à la her mother, Miss Taylor Swift, Rodrigo was joined by some violins and extremely moody lights. The premiere comes after both Joshua Bassett and Sabrina Carpenter, the second and third in this alleged love triangle, dropped new songs addressing the drama. But last night, Rodrigo metaphorically stayed in her lane (and, hopefully, physically stayed in her lane as she drove home from the studio) while the song topped the Billboard global charts for the third week in a row. Watch the full performance below.