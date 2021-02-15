Olivia Wilde Gushes About Harry Styles’s ‘Talent, Warmth’ in New Instagram Post

Photo: Getty Images

Well, Olivia Wilde sure is a big fan of Harry Styles, isn’t she? On President’s day, she took to her Instagram to post a tribute to the pop star and actor who is playing a supporting role in her upcoming feature film Don’t Worry Darling starring Florence Pugh. Just one day after Valentine’s day, Wilde posted a dashing, black and white photo of the “Watermelon Sugar” singer seated atop an old-school convertible. “Little known fact: most male actors don’t want to play supporting roles in female-led films,” wrote Wilde in the caption. “The industry has raised them to believe it lessens their power (i.e financial value) to accept these roles, which is one of the reasons it’s so hard to get financing for movies focusing on female stories.” Styles stepped into a role made vacant by Shia Labeouf, who has since been dropped CAA amid abuse and sexual battery allegations from singer FKA Twigs. In conversation with director Emerald Fennell, Wilde revealed that she fired Labeouf from the Don’t Worry Darling after he failed her “No Assholes” policy.

Wilde didn’t stop there. She continued to write about the many talents of Styles, who “infused every scene with a nuanced sense of humanity” and “jumped on board with humility and grace.” Rumors have circulated regarding the true nature of Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles relationship after the pair was spotted holding hands at a wedding together earlier this year, months after it was announced that Wilde had split from her fiancé of seven years, Jason Sudeikis. At the very least, it’s clear Wilde thinks the world of Harry, ending her Instagram caption with more glowing reviews of the former One Direction member. According to Wilde, Styles “blew us away every day with his talent, warmth, and ability to drive backwards.” Posting a gushing Instagram about about someone you’re rumored to be dating the day after Valentine’s day?” A bold move to be sure. While nothing is official just yet, it seems that in Olivia Wilde’s book, Harry Styles is the Best Supporting Actor.