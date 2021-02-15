Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Fresh off the news that the Duchess of Sussex is expecting their second child, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have announced that they will be sitting down with the queen for a “wide-ranging” interview. And by queen we do not Harry’s paternal grandmother, but rather Oprah Winfrey, the undisputed queen of television. Variety reports that Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special is set to air on March 7 at 8 p.m. The special will begin with a one-on-one interview between Winfrey and Markle about “stepping into royal life, marriage, motherhood, her philanthropic work and how she handles life under the public eye.” The women will then be joined by Prince Harry where they will discuss the couples decision to move to the U.S. and their future endeavors.

The happy news that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s family is expanding comes months after Markle penned an emotional op-ed in the New York Times about how she had suffered a miscarriage. The Valentine’s Day announcement also came exactly 37 years after Princess Diana announced that she was pregnant with Prince Harry. The Los Angeles based couple are parents to 1.5 year old Archie, who recently made his audio debut on the couple’s podcast, wishing listeners a “Happy New Year.” No word on whether Archie will make an appearance during the CBS interview, but if anyone could get access to the royal tot, it’s Queen Winfrey.