Oscar Futures: Can Black Messiah Rise Again?

Up

Judas and the Black Messiah

After a disappointing showing at the initial precursors, this late-arriving contender is picking up momentum. Since debuting on HBO Max, Black Messiah has earned the season’s highest Rotten Tomatoes audience score and been treated to a wave of great press, including an essay in the New York Times positing it as “the most radical film ever produced by Hollywood.” The guilds are coming around, too, as Black Messiah finally garnered a major nomination in the WGA’s original-screenplay category. The film has enough buzz to pull off the comeback, but it might have to do so without the help of director Shaka King, who’s taken issue with the very concept of awards season.