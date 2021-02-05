Oscar Futures: After Globe and SAG Noms, the Race Finally Gets Real

Up

Jared Leto, The Little Things

I’ll admit, when an awards publicist informed me that Warner was mounting a campaign for this January thriller, I scoffed a little bit. But here we are — Jared Leto is a Globe and SAG nominee, and I’m still an asshole with a keyboard. Chalk up these dual nominations to three factors: (1) Leto’s status as a past winner, (2) the ready availability of The Little Things on HBO Max, and (3) what was reportedly a committed amount of Zoom campaigning by the star. Credit to Team Little Things — they saw an opening, and they went for it. Still, I suspect Leto is the likeliest of this week’s nominees to drop off with Oscar.