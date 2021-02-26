Oscar Futures: Why the Amazon Debate Won’t Hurt Nomadland’s Chances

Up

Nomadland

Congratulations, Nomadland: You’re the first Best Picture contender to be met with sustained political critique. (I’d say right now the furor level is at “pushback,” and hasn’t yet escalated to “controversy,” much less “backlash.”) At issue is whether the film’s treatment of Amazon fulfillment centers soft-pedals the company’s real-life labor-rights issues — a fair question to ask, certainly, but one I suspect will have a hard time resonating with Academy members, who inhabit an epistemological universe where the corporate giant is far less controversial. Indeed, many in Hollywood can trace their salaries to Jeff Bezos’s pursuit of Oscar gold, so I suspect this narrative is likely to remain a Film Twitter–only thing. Still, it’s a sign that Nomadland bears the traditional mark of a front-runner: a giant target.