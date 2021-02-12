Oscar Futures: Could Minari Be This Year’s Underdog Success Story?

After Minari’s show of force at the SAGs, everything’s coming up roses for the Korean-immigrant drama: The film heads to “virtual cinemas” this weekend boasting glowing reviews , a bushel full of Critics Choice nominations , and two spots on the Oscar shortlists . Is it a quiet threat to take Best Picture? Minari is the kind of emotionally potent contender that could do well on a preferential ballot, and its underdog status should shield it from the slings and arrows that inevitably beset early frontrunners.

Down

Judas and the Black Messiah

With six or more nominees per category, the Critics Choice Awards are the participation trophy of Oscar season, so it’s usually more enlightening to see not who gets in, but who gets left out. That’s where Judas found itself this week, as the Black Panther drama couldn’t crack a ten-nominee Best Picture category that found room for fellow bubble occupants News of the World and Sound of Metal. Can love from critics (well, most of them) power a late-season breakthrough, or will Shaka King’s film continue to be merely a Supporting Actor play?