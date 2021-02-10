Where will he be given out? Photo: Jennifer Graylock - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images

The 93rd Academy Awards will be livestreamed from multiple locations, including the Dolby Theatre, the Academy announced this afternoon. This marks the first information released about the format of the ceremony — which was pushed back two months to April 25 from its original date — though shortlists were announced yesterday. As with the Golden Globes, which will somehow now be bicoastal, few details have been released about how awards will be presented or whether nominees will attend in person.

“In this unique year that has asked so much of so many, the Academy is determined to present an Oscars like none other, while prioritizing the public health and safety of all those who will participate,” a spokesperson said in a press release. “To create the in-person show our global audience wants to see, while adapting to the requirements of the pandemic, the ceremony will broadcast live from multiple locations, including the landmark Dolby Theatre. We look forward to sharing more details soon.” While the Academy waits to release other locations, let’s wildly speculate about where these “multiple locations” could be. Could Carey Mulligan receive her Oscar at the Statue of Liberty? Will we get a Billy Crystal opening number from Dodgers Stadium? At least there probably won’t be any celebrities dressed as cats from Cats this year (though we can never be sure).